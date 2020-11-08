Gathering together all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he (Herod) inquired of them where the Messiah was to be born. They said to him, “In Bethlehem of Judea; for this is what has been written by the prophet:
‘AND YOU, BETHLEHEM, LAND OF JUDAH,
ARE BY NO MEANS LEAST AMONG THE LEADERS OF JUDAH;
FOR OUT OF YOU SHALL COME FORTH A RULER
WHO WILL SHEPHERD MY PEOPLE ISRAEL.’” Matthew 2:4-6
In days of uncertainty, and chaos, it is easy to lose sight of the things that we are know are true and immutable. In fact, sometimes I wonder if it isn’t the immutability of truth that leads us to take it for granted, as something that will always be there, something that we can return to in troubled times. It is this tendency to trust in “that place to come home to” that gives us the confidence that we can wander without consequence, that because the truth is immutable, that when lost I can find my way back. The problem is that the further away we move from something, even something immutable, the harder it is to see and recognize. Proverbs 4:27 advises “do not turn to the right or the left, turn your foot from evil.”
Evangelical Christians tend to be a socially conservative bunch, and I am certainly no different. We also tend to be politically active. This is good, because our freedoms, as a gift of GOD are a stewardship that we will be called to give an account for. I have noted that all too often we believers seem to place an inordinate amount of faith in our system, perhaps even rivaling in some cases our faith in Christ! As if righteousness could (or would) be legislated or that the affairs of the heart (either good or evil) could be humanly regulated. Our nation has endured unrelenting attacks on our religious liberties, unfettered support in some circles for abortion and more. It is no wonder that GOD’s people would seek relief from the spiritual attacks that tear at the fabric of our great nation! We must take care to remain focused on Heaven for our redemption, not the government! The things that move GOD’s heart rarely flow from the halls of power.
Perhaps that is why Jesus was born in humble Bethlehem.
We need to be reminded that GOD doesn’t depend on earthly rulers to advance His agenda, in fact, if anything they tend to oppose it. Just look at what has happened to our country. Human sexuality has been perverted from the beautiful gift GOD intended it to be to a humiliating and demeaning plethora of unhealthy behaviors that our children are taught are normal. Netflix has published a program that sexually objectifies girls as young as 11. Our children are being indoctrinated in socialist ideals, while we ignore that socialist systems of government are responsible for more martyred Christians than Rome – by far! Of the 21 million Christians who have been martyred in 2,000 years, 11 million of them have died in the last 100 and the vast majority of them at the hands of Marxist states. Indeed, the ideas of religious liberty, wholesome living, respect for life and so many more issues important to Christians are under assault from D.C. There will be no salvation sent to us from there! But it did come to us from Bethlehem.
A humble little village in a little province of Palestine that God promised to exalt by sending His one and only Son to be born of a virgin there. And He did arrive, as advertised, because GOD is faithful, even though men are not. So, at the end of the day, regardless of how the election comes out, I will choose to “Trust in the LORD with all my heart and lean not into my own understanding.” I will “acknowledge Him in all my ways, and He will make my paths straight!” Proverbs 3:5-6 modified for personal application. GOD bless you, loved ones, and GOD bless America!