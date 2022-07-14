Conversion means a turning point or a reversal of the course of a person’s life returning to God, taking off their mask so to speak and revealing their true identity. Theoretically conversion has two sides, divine and human. It signifies the moment in time when we respond to the call of Jesus Christ and see our sins and then feel a great need to repent for those sins. As one’s life is unmasked and their true self starts to shine through, they begin to see the face they had before they were born, then their primary concern is the love of God and that is marked by His Grace with both internal and external significance. It is pure poetry.
Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief, doctor, lawyer, Indian chief. Our society needs all types of human intelligence to thrive, but how do we get to that point where everything seems unclear? When and why do we even choose to hide behind a mask and be someone else? Well we live in a fast paced, livestream-media-driven world constantly showing and telling us everything that can make us different. Sometimes it is the death of a loved one of seventy-five years of marriage. How do you go on living when your other half, your better half, is gone? You ask yourself, “How can I live when part of me is gone?” You seek medical help to mask the pain. For some they are born in an abusive family and they seek drugs and alcoholic to mask and try to erase their life. Others just get caught up in people and false personalities. At some point you realize that you are broken and lost inside your own illusion. Yesterday is gone and with time, you forgot who you really are. With our generation in a constant state of motion it gets harder and harder for God, let alone Jesus Christ, to grab us from our pitiful state of consciousness and bring us back to reality!
Because we mask our true identity, God and Christ tell us in the Bible to “love your neighbor and don’t judge”. We can’t judge a book by its cover. The mask is the person you see but is not really that person at all, so you can’t judge by appearance, values, worth, opinions, or their character role. You are judging their mask. We must understand our need to see the truth in God’s reality. When God, Christ and the Holy Spirit say it is time to crack those walls, return to God and our true self, the conversion represents the infusion of divine grace into human life and a resurrection from spiritual death to eternal life. We can turn only through the power of God’s grace and the sanctifying work of the Holy Spirit within us, purifying us and conforming us to be like the image of Christ, an ongoing life of prayer and repentance.
Conversion is the beginning of unmasking our journey towards God and everlasting life. So, let’s open our books, our life’s story, exposing our true character and start reading honestly the journey that was meant to be ours, the one that God had intended for us. I pray that you always hold it true to your heart, and the next time you look into the mirror, may you believe God and believe in yourself. That is true freedom!
Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. This is an excerpt out of “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus”. Her books can be purchased at The Caring Corner at Sidney Health Center, traditional brick and mortar bookstores, Amazon.com, Apple iTunes, Kindle, Barnes and Noble and Thrifty Books.com.