Here are a few scriptures from the New Testament that confirm virtue is knitted together with God’s love. Virtue in English is a behavior showing high moral standards of goodness, righteousness, morality, integrity, dignity, honor, respectability, nobility, worthiness, and purity. The Greek definition for virtue is areté, to give satisfactions, excellency, moral preeminence. The Greek definition of preeminence is próteuó, to love, to be a friend, to be fond of occupying the chief position, to have the first place.

This first passage is in the Gospel of Luke. It’s about a woman with a terminal illness, and her faith was so virtuous that she knew Christ’s healing power would travel through him and into her just by touching His garment. It is this type of faith that God desires from us and is a great blessing to Jesus. (Luke 8:43-46 MSG) “In the crowd that day there was a woman who for twelve years had been afflicted with hemorrhages. She had spent every penny she had on doctors but not one had been able to help her. She slipped in from behind and touched the edge of Jesus’ robe. At that very moment her hemorrhaging stopped. Jesus said, “Who touched me?” When no one stepped forward, Peter said, “But Master, we’ve got crowds of people on our hands. Dozens have touched you.” Jesus insisted, “Someone touched me. I felt power discharging from me.”



