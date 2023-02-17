Here are a few scriptures from the New Testament that confirm virtue is knitted together with God’s love. Virtue in English is a behavior showing high moral standards of goodness, righteousness, morality, integrity, dignity, honor, respectability, nobility, worthiness, and purity. The Greek definition for virtue is areté, to give satisfactions, excellency, moral preeminence. The Greek definition of preeminence is próteuó, to love, to be a friend, to be fond of occupying the chief position, to have the first place.
This first passage is in the Gospel of Luke. It’s about a woman with a terminal illness, and her faith was so virtuous that she knew Christ’s healing power would travel through him and into her just by touching His garment. It is this type of faith that God desires from us and is a great blessing to Jesus. (Luke 8:43-46 MSG) “In the crowd that day there was a woman who for twelve years had been afflicted with hemorrhages. She had spent every penny she had on doctors but not one had been able to help her. She slipped in from behind and touched the edge of Jesus’ robe. At that very moment her hemorrhaging stopped. Jesus said, “Who touched me?” When no one stepped forward, Peter said, “But Master, we’ve got crowds of people on our hands. Dozens have touched you.” Jesus insisted, “Someone touched me. I felt power discharging from me.”
Here St. Paul tells us that Christians will come together in Christs name through the Holy Spirit and are then knitted together in his love. The Greek definition of knitted is sumbibazó, to fit, joined, fuse, compact, or hold together. (Colossians 2:2 NIV) “My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love (with one accord), so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ.”
St. Paul also tells us the things that have some virtue in them as Christians are to occupy our thoughts always. (Philippians 4:8-9 MSG) “Summing it all up, friends, I’d say you’ll do best by filling your minds and meditating on things true, noble, reputable, authentic, compelling, gracious—the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse. Put into practice what you learned from me, what you heard and saw and realized. Do that, and God, who makes everything work together, will work you into his most excellent harmonies.”
As Christians, we are to proclaim that Christ’s virtues and excellency is what took us out of darkness and into his wonderful light. In a Christian’s faith, we are to grow in this knowledge of virtue that is of God. The Greek definition for excellency is huperbolé; it means to throw that which excels, surpassing merit, and superiority. This is what St. Peter is talking about in these next passages are referring to. (1 Peter 2:9 NIV) “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” (2 Peter 1:3-5 NIV) “His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. Through these he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them you may participate in the divine nature, having escaped the corruption in the world caused by evil desires. For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge”
All of God’s creation is knitted together with an energy called love-his Love. We are fitted like puzzle pieces, fused together in one continuous weave of energy, covering our world like a strong mesh of armor. Christ came to tell us that this energy is held together in God’s love and that even one broken stitch, link, or gravity wave, it unravels, it weakens, and it simply will not stand and hold together. As Christians, we are in authority to take the steps necessary to stand for Christ and share his love to everyone and help them recognize Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.
