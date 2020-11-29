“The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him;”
Psalms 37:23
In this psalm, David contrasts the way God protects and saves His people, contrasted with the ruin which awaits the wicked. Much of this seems to be based on David’s own experiences (Psalm 37:25, 35). As with many other passages in Psalms and Proverbs, this passage encourages godly wisdom. Those who reject God and His ways can expect uncertainty on earth and disaster in eternity.
Psalm 37 was written by David in the twilight of his life. He is writing from the perspective of experience, his experience of knowing God and walking with God. He is, in effect, looking back at his life, a life of great victories and great failures.
It has been said, and rightly so, that one never really learns anything about themselves when victorious, but it’s in failure that one is forced to look deep in their heart and see who they really are and what they are.
If one could sum up the true meaning of this Psalm, it would be God’s ever abiding faithfulness to His Children. We fail, we stumble, we doubt, we grow discouraged in our journey of life, but never forget you may fail a test but you can still pass the course. That is what David’s life shows us.
The idea here is, that all which pertains to the journey of a good man through life is directed, ordered, fitted, or arranged by the Lord. That is, your course of life is under the divine guidance and control of Christ.
So let’s, “watch our step!”