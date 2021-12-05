Dear God, we are thankful for your goodness to us, especially for the coming of the Christ child who is the Prince of Peace. Help us to remember that the birth of this child was the greatest sign of your love, which makes for peace. Help us to become makers of peace. Help us to remember that peace is more than just a word at Christmas; it is your will for us always. Amen
This was the prayer I was asked to offer for our 1983 Christmas play at First Presbyterian in Miles City. It captures the vision my minister wanted to share about Christmas. So, I wanted to share that vision of peace with you all.
About 2,000 years ago, Israel was controlled by the Roman empire. As Calcagus a British general describes it:
Rome has exhausted the land by their indiscriminate plunder. Robbery. Butchery, rapine, the liars call Empire; they create a desolation and call it peace. Our loved ones are now being torn from us by conscription to slave in other lands. Our limbs are crippled under the lash of our oppressors.
The Gospel of Luke speaks of a different kind of peace. Let me quote the KJV
“And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
This vision of peace is not simply a dream. For those who find themselves vulnerable to state power, it’s a need, a requirement that makes for life, for well-being, for salvation.
Most of human history is one of conquest, the powerful taking from the powerless using violence. Where human life of the oppressed means so little.
Christmas presents a very different story.
That hope is not in Rome, it’s not in Herod. That hope is found in the story of a teenage mother and father and of a baby, of no room at the inn, of shepherds, of animals it’s the story of those not counted for much, of nobodies fulfilling the divine drama that would make for peace. And the angels tell us just this “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
So, what do we do with this Christmas story of peace on earth and goodwill to men?
The first is to treasure the Christmas story.
We need stories that remind us God’s good intentions. We need stories of the powerless enacting God’s will on earth. We come back again and again to the Christmas story though it never changes because it gives us permission to dream of a world of peace and good will.
Second, we’re responsible to give back the song which now the angels sing. If we dream of peace, we give ourselves the challenge to make the world, more peaceful, more reconciled, more just. If we see the star, we must follow that star if we are to become a people of peace. That is our task
For lo!, the days are hastening on, By prophet bards foretold, When with the ever-circling years , Comes round the age of gold, When peace shall over all the earth, Its ancient splendors fling, And the whole world give back the song, Which now the angels sing.
May this Christmas season remind us of God’s peace and salvation for us and our world, as we celebrate the birth of the child, the Prince of Peace
Dwight Welch, supply minister for First and Peoples Congregational Church, campus minister for United Campus Ministry at MSUB.