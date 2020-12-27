The other side...
Do we really look at the other side? We spend a great amount time dealing with the right now. What if what we are experiencing right now is saving you from a major incident such as a car accident on the highway, a home invasion, September 11 etc., etc.
In the beginning, when God was creating the earth, the sea, the stars, and all that exists, God created the other side in God’s image. In the image of God they were created.
After the fall, when the other side betrayed their loyalty and trust in God, God showed mercy to the other side by establishing covenants with them. God decided to work with the other side to spread God’s love to the world.
In pharaoh’s Egypt, God led the Israelites to the other side from slavery into freedom, from the desert into the Promised Land. God gave the other side what they always wanted: a placed they could call home.
After the other side was exiled and taken from their land, God remained with the other side and eventually God brought them back home.
Generations later, when the other side was in desperate need of a savior, God sent Jesus into the world to bring good news to the other side. In the midst of brokenness and despair, Jesus preached, taught, and healed the other side, to give them hope that God was still with them and that God had big plans for their future.
When his time had finally come, Christ was hung on a cross for the other side. Christ died for the other side. Christ rose from the dead and ascended into heaven for the other side.
When Christ comes back, he will take us to the other side into his kingdom where there is no pain or sorrow, only the hope and love of God’s new creation.