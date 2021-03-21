Worship. What does it mean to you? Music? Prayer? Raising your hands? Perhaps an act of service such as giving to the needy? Doing what you know is right--even when you don’t feel like it?
Years ago, my little girl and I were getting ready in the bathroom. She watched me as I put on my makeup, and said, “Mama, you can barely see yourself in the mirror for all those notes!” I smiled. Indeed, the mirror was bordered with notecards on which I’d written favorite verses.
The Bible says the Word is like a mirror; it shows the real me, lovely or not. Every morning, I say these verses out loud. Not only does that help me get awake physically, but spiritually as well.
For instance, I have Psalm 25 (Amplified Classic version) printed out and taped to my mirror, and Psalm 20 as well. These Psalms are very comforting and inspiring to me, and I read them out loud almost daily.
All of the precious and powerful promises of the LORD are for every true believer and follower, and speaking them aloud sets my mind on Jesus first thing every morning. To me, that is a form of worship.
True worship can involve these things and more. But most important is the condition of the heart. Worship actually means, in essence, Baruch or Barak — the Hebrew word meaning “to bow down.”
This is much more than the physical bowing of the body. It means the bowing--the submission of--the mind, the emotions, the will--to the Lord, and whatever He asks you to do..
Easier said than done. We serve a good, good, God, a truly caring, personal Father Who gives us nothing but unconditional love and endless mercy, and Who is forever faithful, in spite of us. Still, it has sometimes been much more convenient for me to bow to the Lord while worshipping to music than to obey when I know He is leading me.
The human will is stubborn, and the flesh wants control. It does not like being told by God or anyone else what to do. (Our “flesh” is the carnal part of us that is not our spirit and will never be born again or transformed by the Word, although we control it (our animal-like impulses and desires, even if it’s just eating too much) with our spirits and sanctified (washed by the Word of God) minds)
“Will in me to do Your good will,” and “Let Your will be done, Lord,” and “Make me willing to be made willing,” are often my daily prayers, and sometimes several times a day! Other times, when the struggle is particularly strong, I’ll pray in the Spirit and say--sometimes shouting!---”Help, Daddy, I can’t do this without You!”
And sometimes, worship is simply sitting in the presence of God until He speaks--then acting on what He says.
He knows. He cares. He answers. He hears our cries and helps us to submit to His perfect will. And He alone is worthy of our worship, of our bowing down, of our submitting to what He asks.
He, like a splendid, majestic golden eagle looking down upon the world, sees the big picture. He sees from beginning to end, where we land dwellers can only see what is right in front of our faces.
So we trust Him, God, Who is our Leader, our Father Who has only the best for us, His precious children. So we worship. We bow down to the King, and obey.”
Tonja K. Taylor is the author of many works, including THE ADVENTURES OF PRINCESS PEARL, P.O.W.E.R.Girl! series. She and her husband Clayton minister the Word through teaching, preaching, and the arts, via River Rain Creative Arts (You Tube, God Tube), their church, and beyond.