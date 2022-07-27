Like most Christian fathers, Andy McQuitty turned to scripture for words of wisdom after his first child was born. One passage in particular resonated and became the catalyst for McQuitty’s decades-long journey toward providing moral guidance to each of his five children.
It was Proverbs 1:7-9 that caught McQuitty’s attention: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction. Listen, my son, to your father’s instruction and do not forsake your mother’s teaching. They are a garland to grace your head and a chain to adorn your neck.” (NIV)
“I would read that proverb, and I would think to myself, God is telling my children to listen to the instruction of their father — that’s me — and I’m asking myself the question, what instruction? Where’s that coming from? … When am I teaching them? When am I instructing them?” McQuitty said in a recent interview.
And from that genesis came McQuitty’s idea to start keeping a journal, in which he ruminated on topics such as relationships, faith, discipline, work ethic and even politics, as he mentally worked his way through universal challenges and concerns that all parents face.
It was an endeavor he continued for each of his five children over the course of 25 years.
Today, these journals have been adapted and compiled into a singular narrative that aims to serve as a devotional guide for parents hoping to raise Christian-minded children in today’s complex world.
“It was written as a very personal love letter/journal from a father to his children, with their best life walking with Christ later in mind,” McQuitty said.
Your Best Life Later highlights practical methods that every parent intent on raising serious Christ-followers needs to know. According to McQuitty, readers will open the pages of this journal and enhance their spiritual maturity in walking with God through daily Bible study and prayer that refreshes the soul, and keeps an individual’s life anchored and stayed on Jesus, so they will bear fruitfulness and ensure their best life later
“This is what these devotional journal entries are all about,” he added. “If there was ever a time to watch daily at God’s Doors, it is now, as we watch the world around us engulfed in fear change right in front of our own very eyes.”
Author Andy McQuitty is a husband, father and grandfather; an avid reader, tennis-court rat, golfer, writer and Harley rider. But his favorite pastime is being with his family. He earned his Th.M. and D.Min degrees from Dallas Theological Seminary where he received the C. Sumner Wemp Award in personal evangelism as well as the John G. Mitchell Award for outstanding scholarship and effectiveness in ministry. He has served as a youth pastor in Tacoma, Washington; an associate pastor in Garland, Texas; and as senior pastor to Irving Bible Church in Texas for 32 years. Andy McQuitty is a co-author of both Notes from the Valley: A Spiritual Travelogue through Cancer and The Way to Brave: Shaping a David Faith for Today’s Goliath World.
