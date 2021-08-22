God, Jesus and Satan. Everyone comes across these names and plays with the notion to believe or not. Good versus Evil. It is our Free Will that allows us to make choices. It’s easy to dismiss what you don’t understand and just let it go at that, but not believing in either is the same as allowing everything right or wrong, to be permissible. Which is where we are today in our society. If we tolerate wrong behavior as a way of life and allow things to continue just that way, then people in life will suffer in silence. God does not command us to be good or forbid us from doing wrong, He permits us to learn our lessons from the choices that we make.
We must listen to our deepest and most inner thoughts speaking to us about being obedient, to follow orders from God. God wants to lead us on a righteous and moral path. God knows that we need to tolerate discipline and training because it is the acceptance to have control of a moral system of rules in order to have order. Don’t allow Satan to make this confusing.
God gave us our free Will which is the expression of our future intent. We have obligations to make, needs to fill, we have a willingness and an ability to live with morals choosing between right and wrong, and to learn the lessons of both. Free Will gives us a purpose to live. It makes our lives meaningful. Without it, life and death would be meaningless, pointless and have no purpose all in all, hopelessness. But Jesus Christ came to give us hope for our future. The Bible is our guide to understanding the truth about life, imparting faith and gives us hope, a new horizon, a future and eternal life.
(Colossians 2:2-3) “My goal is that they may be encouraged in heart and united in love, so that they may have the full riches of complete understanding, in order that they may know the mystery of God, namely, Christ, in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.”
The word knowledge comes from a word in Greek language “Epignosis” that means recognition of who Christ is. Through baptism a person receives the Holy Spirit from God. The moment the Holy Spirit of God enters a person for edification, it will instruct us morally through Jesus Christ by the grace of God. Through our own free Will, if we willingly choose to live for Christ, we will willingly choose to express our life with good morals, living a life for Christ. Nothing in our life happens by chance. God decides our fate before we are born, our destiny, our life, and our eternity. The Lord will guide us on an incredible journey through life if we just say “yes”. (Ephesians 2:10). “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared before that we would walk in them.”
The Holy Bible is our guidebook and through sacred Scripture, Jesus helps us discern and choose between right and wrong, good and evil. To help us process and determine God’s desire in a situation in your life. Sacred Scriptures are God-breathed and with the help of Holy Spirit those pages will illuminate and come to life for your own eyes to see and ears to hear. What does fate and your free will have in store for you? May the Holy Spirit enlighten your own journey toward God and His heavenly kingdom. In
Jesus name I pray. Amen Karen Marie Parker lives in Sidney, Montana. She belongs to St. Matthews Church. This article is an excerpt out of one of her published books “An Epic Journey Through The Holy Bible With Jesus”, volume one, page 17. Her books can be purchased at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kindle or Barnes and Noble.