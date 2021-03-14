Cowboys sometimes get a bad rap for not having style or not being fashionable. But I don’t think that is true at all. Cowboys have just as much style as anybody else. From the hat styles they wear—felt, straw, and palm leaf with 4” to 5” brims, creases like the cattlemen’s crease, the puncher, and the Gus, to the taco, and flat brim buckaroo style brims. They have all kinds of style in the jeans they wear—Wranglers, Levis, Ariat, Stetson, and 20x.
They also wear all styles of boots—from Beck’s, to Leddy’s, Justin, Boulet, and Twisted X. They wear shirts from Schaefer, to Cinch, to Panhandle Slim, with pearl snaps or buttons. The jean jacket is a cowboy staple and many wear colorful wild rags to show off their style and flare. While you don’t find many cowboys talking style, they do have it and they like to show it off!
Today’s verse says that those who have believed in Christ, “have clothed yourselves with Christ”. What does it mean to be “clothed in Christ”? It means that because Christ has made his home in us, we are able to clothe ourselves with supernatural compassion, kindness, humility, forgiveness, and above all, love!
What makes you lose your compassion for people? What makes you lose your love for others?
What temptation is it that causes you to want to pull off Christ and put the old clothes of sin back on? Maybe your clothes of Christ start falling off when you are hanging out with a certain crowd. Maybe it’s because you are surrounded with people you just can’t stand and they cause you to just lose it. Listen, if you are truly saved, then you have the power in Christ to not lose your spiritual clothes.
Chew On This
What makes your clothes of Christ fall off? What do you need to change in order to remain clothed in Christ?
Prayer
Lord, clothe me with your compassion, humility, and love. Show me what makes these clothes fall off and help me to not put the clothes of sin back on. It’s in your holy name I pray, Amen.
For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For all of you who were baptized into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ.
- Galatians 3:26 - 27 NASB