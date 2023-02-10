KGIFFORD MUG

Kristine Gifford

In last October’s General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister J. Annette Dennis shared a story about a man named Jack and his beloved bird-hunting dog, Cassie. Cassie was an extraordinary dog and Jack wanted to show off her abilities to his friends. When the time came for Cassie to exhibit her skills, she refused to obey his commands and wanted only to stand quietly by Jack’s side. Humiliated, Jack shoved Cassie into her kennel and went home. Once he arrived, as he was doing his usual check on her for burrs and ticks, he found his hand covered in blood. Cassie had two deep gashes on her chest and leg. He took his dog in his arms and began to cry, realizing with shame how he had misjudged her earlier. Her behavior stemmed from her wounds, not from a lack of love for Jack or from an unwillingness to obey his commands.

I love this story so much. How often do we judge others by some outward action or appearance, but if we knew their entire story, our hearts would be flooded with compassion, and we would not add to their burden through uncharitable judgment? When I was in my early twenties, I became acquainted with a woman who I thought had everything going for her. She was married with a young son. Her husband made an excellent income and they lived in a large home. She was beautiful and dressed fashionably. From all outward appearances, she had it made. After I got to know her, I learned she was newly married and that this was her second husband. While pregnant with her son, her first husband died in a small plane crash, making her a young pregnant widow. I realized then that she had been through things I hoped never to experience. I also learned that appearances can be deceiving.



Tags

Load comments