In last October’s General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister J. Annette Dennis shared a story about a man named Jack and his beloved bird-hunting dog, Cassie. Cassie was an extraordinary dog and Jack wanted to show off her abilities to his friends. When the time came for Cassie to exhibit her skills, she refused to obey his commands and wanted only to stand quietly by Jack’s side. Humiliated, Jack shoved Cassie into her kennel and went home. Once he arrived, as he was doing his usual check on her for burrs and ticks, he found his hand covered in blood. Cassie had two deep gashes on her chest and leg. He took his dog in his arms and began to cry, realizing with shame how he had misjudged her earlier. Her behavior stemmed from her wounds, not from a lack of love for Jack or from an unwillingness to obey his commands.
I love this story so much. How often do we judge others by some outward action or appearance, but if we knew their entire story, our hearts would be flooded with compassion, and we would not add to their burden through uncharitable judgment? When I was in my early twenties, I became acquainted with a woman who I thought had everything going for her. She was married with a young son. Her husband made an excellent income and they lived in a large home. She was beautiful and dressed fashionably. From all outward appearances, she had it made. After I got to know her, I learned she was newly married and that this was her second husband. While pregnant with her son, her first husband died in a small plane crash, making her a young pregnant widow. I realized then that she had been through things I hoped never to experience. I also learned that appearances can be deceiving.
One of my favorite hymns is titled, “Lord, I Would Follow Thee.” The second verse says:
Who am I to judge another when I walk imperfectly?
In the quiet heart is hidden sorrow that the eye can’t see.
Who am I to judge another?
Lord, I would follow thee.
Who among us doesn’t have hidden sorrows? I think I can safely say that every person I have ever taken the time to actually see and know has hidden sorrows. All of us carry burdens, worries, and things that keep us up at night. No one is immune from difficulty and pain. Some of us are just better at hiding it.
In 1 Corinthians 13:1, Paul taught, “Though I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, and have not charity, I am become as sounding brass, or a tinkling cymbal.” Elder Dieter F Uchtdorf admonished, “True love requires action. We can speak of love all day long—we can write notes or poems that proclaim it, sing songs that praise it, and preach sermons that encourage it—but until we manifest that love in action, our words are nothing but ‘sounding brass,’ or a ‘tinkling cymbal.’ ” And in John 13:35 Christ commands, “By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.”
Sister Dennis reminds us, “We are commanded to love others, not to judge them. Let’s lay down that heavy burden; it isn’t ours to carry. Instead, we can pick up the Savior’s yoke of love and compassion. ‘Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me.… For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.’ ” (Matt:11:28-39).
Let’s do as Sister Dennis suggests and lay down that burden of judgment, giving each other the benefit of the doubt. As our Savior’s disciples, let’s instead pick up His yoke of compassion, caring, and service and do our best to lift those around us.
Kristine Gifford is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.