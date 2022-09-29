Living in the country, our family did not have a television in our home.
Then in 1963, something happened that changed the world when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
My father decided he needed a TV to keep up with the news concerning this event. With that TV came something called the TV remote control.
My father set up the TV and showed us the TV remote control in his hand and how it worked.
Then he looked around at us as we sat there and said, “Because I am the man of this home, I have control of this TV remote control. So this is my responsibility.”
Since I have been married, I have tried to communicate this to The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. I am the man of the house and responsible for the TV remote control.
One night I told my wife that the batteries were dead and asked if we had any new batteries for this remote control. She said, “Oh, I thought you were in charge of the TV remote control?”
She then brought me fresh batteries for the remote control with a very suspicious snicker on her face.
The next day the remote control was not working for some reason. I checked it and found the batteries were dead.
I asked my wife, “Didn’t I put new batteries in the remote control yesterday?”
My wife looked at me and nodded her head. “Do you need new batteries again?”
Then three days later, the batteries again were dead. I had to stop and think a little about what was happening.
When my wife walked into the room, she looked at me and said, “Is your remote control working okay today?”
Then she handed me two new batteries, took the old ones and walked away with a smile.
Thinking about this, I came up with a plan to figure out if she was playing me or not. I put a little X on the old batteries, and a little 0 on the new ones. I have been wrong so many times, but the thing that danced in my head was, what if I’m right about this?
The batteries worked for two days, and then on the third day, they were dead.
Before I could say anything, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage brought me two new batteries. “You probably need new batteries today, don’t you?”
I put the new batteries in, and the remote was working as usual. So before I went to bed, I checked the marks on the batteries, and it was a 0.
When I got up in the morning, I first checked the batteries and discovered both batteries had an X on them. So now I was beginning to see what was happening, she was switching them out at her discretion.
While I was trying to process this whole thing I was reminded of one of my favorite of Bible verses. Proverbs 3:5-6, “5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
When I think I know everything is going on around me, that’s when I get into deep trouble. I try to start out every day with the idea that I don’t know everything. The only person I can really trust for everything is the Lord.
Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website www.jamessnyderministries.com.