Rev. James L. Snyder

Rev. James L. Snyder

One thing about getting older is that you begin to understand the old saying that you don’t know what you don’t know. It has been so true for me. When I think I know everything, something comes up that I never even thought about.

Sometimes The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage brings up something that I need to learn and she is a persuasive teacher.



Tags

Load comments