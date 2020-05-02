Reynolds Market donated over $2,000 in food to the Richland County Food Bank. Food banks across the nation are busier than ever right now. People are struggling nationwide. The fear of where their next meal will come from is, sadly, very real. Reynolds Market wanted to help, so on April 24 Reynolds Market employees delivered $2,300 in groceries (including 200 lbs. of hamburger) to the Richland County Food Bank to help lessen the burden on local residents in need. Food Bank volunteers Gloria Yockim and Tory Hill were there to accept the donation. Reynolds Market encourages other organizations and individuals to join in the cause.

