Sidney Middle School 6th grade staff is pleased to announce the May Student of the Month.
When setting goals, aspire to be your best, work hard, and be respectful. Adjusting to life at a middle school can, at times, be challenging.
Rhys Larson is a stellar student who has worked hard and adjusted well at the SMS. He uses his time productively, is engaged in class participation, and turns in work, on time, which has been meticulously completed. These qualities are reflected in his academic achievements.
One can observe Rhys’ kind and caring mannerisms. In class, he is willing to help his peers if they need it. He is always happy to extend a helping hand to teachers also. He is a friend to everyone which makes him such a positive asset to our school.
Rhys plays the trumpet in band. He is involved in sports for some extracurricular challenges. He played on the 6th grade basketball and football teams this past year and was also a part of the recreational soccer team and the Sidney Strikers soccer team. The Sidney Strikers ranked 2nd place at state this past year.
Thanks for being an exemplary leader: Rhys. You are such a pleasure to have in class. Congratulations on being the May Student of the Month at Sidney Middle School!
Rhys is the son of Ben and Brielle Larson.