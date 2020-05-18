Montana remains in Phase One of the Governor’s reopening plan. Gov. Steve Bullock has not provided a specific date that Montana will progress into the second phase.
Currently, restaurants, bars, casinos, retail businesses, personal care providers, gyms, movie theaters and museums are open with restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Many organized activities have resumed with restrictions.
All guidance documents and checklists for #ReopenRichlandCounty are available at www.richland.org/rchd, by clicking on the COVID-19 related tabs. Documents can also be obtained by calling the Information Line at 406-433-6947.
It is important that individuals take personal responsibility to protect themselves and others while participating in activities and visiting local businesses. This means keeping track of where you have been and who you have been with, tightening your circle of contacts, monitoring your health and not going out when you are sick.
Bring a cloth mask when you visit the hospital, a healthcare provider, the grocery store and other places where social distancing may be difficult.
If you have questions, call the Information Line at 406-433-6947.
Stephanie Ler, RS, MPH, is the Richland County Health Department Public Information Officer.