Brett Young with Special Guest The Bellamy Brothers will perform at the Richland County Fair & Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 8, it was announced.
Young, a Platinum-certified ASCAP 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year, reached #1 on the Billboard Country Album chart with his second album, Ticket to L.A.
Country music legends, the Bellamy Brothers, have enjoyed more than 40 years of success. With early career hits like "Let Your Love Flow" and "Spiders & Snakes," they've successfully crossed the genres of country and Top 40 music.
"We are excited to have both The Bellamy Brothers and Brett Young at the Fair's Centennial celebration in August," said Jamie Larson, manager of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo. "We feel both will do a great job entertaining Fair patrons of all ages."
Noting that 2020 marks the fair's 100th anniversary, Larson said "it's a big deal" every year when the main entertainment acts are announced.
Young, currently on a world tour in major cities throughout the United States, Canada, Great Britain and Europe, is a big deal in country music today. His self-titled debut album reached RIAA Platinum certification. It included four consecutive #1 radio hits: "Sleep Without You," "Like I Loved You," "Mercy" and the 5-times platinum mega-hit "In Case You Didn't Know."
The Bellamy Brothers are considered mavericks in Country music, having paved the way for famous duos that followed. The brothers began perfecting their music in their home state of Florida before striking it big nationally during the 1970s. One of their first gigs, a free show with their father at the Rattlesnake Roundup in San Antonio, Fla., put the Bellamy Brothers on the Country music map.
Over the ensuing four decades, the Bellamy Brothers have established their credentials as two of the most well-respected and often-emulated musicians in Country music, with 14 #1 singles, including hits like "Dancing Cowboys," "Sugar Daddy," "Redneck Girl" and "Lovers Live Longer."
The Bellamy Brothers will open for Young at the Richland County Fair & Rodeo concert, starting at 7 p.m.
"The tickets will go on sale in May," Larson said of the Aug. 8 main music event.
In addition to Young and the Bellamy Brothers, several additional entertainment "free acts" will perform throughout this year's fair in Sidney, scheduled for Aug. 5–8.
"There are rodeos on Thursday night and Friday night," Larson pointed out.
The Richland County Fair grounds are located at 2118 West Holly St. in Sidney, Mt.
For more information about the Saturday evening concert, featuring Brett Young with Special Guest The Bellamy Brothers, visit www.richlandcountyfairandrodeo.org