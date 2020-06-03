The Richland County Fair & Rodeo is doing everything it can to be able to hold the fair and rodeo in 2020 despite COVID-19. As of today, the fair, rodeo, and all events are scheduled to go ahead, but continual monitoring of events and reevaluation of conditions could result in changes in the future.
The Fair is keeping up to date with the Governor’s restrictions and guidance from the Richland County Health Department.
Even with our best efforts, we cannot guarantee absolute safety. Each person or guardian of persons must make an individual decision about the risk they assume by attending the fair and rodeo. Persons identified by health officials as having a high risk of contracting coronavirus disease or suffering serious effects of the disease (such as persons with respiratory diseases or conditions, the elderly, and many others) should not attend.
Some of the precautions the fair is taking include:
• Working with Richland County Health Department
• Working with entertainers, the carnival, exhibitors, vendors, 4-H leaders, and others to comply with safety directives and guidance
• Identifying high-touch surfaces
• Sanitizing surfaces and areas
• Establishing social distancing plans
• Limitation of general admission tickets for seated events to enable distancing in seating
• Providing hand sanitizers at the entrances and at many locations on the fairgrounds including entrances to buildings and barns, in the carnival area, and in the food court area
• Posting numerous conspicuous reminders of safety practices recommended by the county health department such as washing or sanitizing hands after touching a surface, eating, or using a restroom; and not touching faces
This is the Centennial year of the Richland County Fair & Rodeo. For 100 years it has had tremendous importance to many people because of its many different components. We are doing all we can to maintain this valuable tradition while making it as safe as reasonably possible.
Richland County Commissioners:
Duane Mitchell, Shane Gorder, Loren Young
Richland County Fair Board:
Verlin Steppler, Chris Hillesland, Tami Christensen, Bob Albin, Jeff Madsen
Fair Manager:
Jamie Larson