The Richland County Food Bank in Sidney reported its goals and results for January 2020. Last month, 74 adults, 55 children and 22 families were helped, according to the Richland County Food Bank.
The Food Bank reported it received 1,988 items and distributed 3,402 to people in need. This compares with January 2019, when the Food Bank assisted 113 adults, 67 children and 33 families, distributing 5,174 items and receiving 1,414 items.
The Richland County Food Bank encourages people to donate items that will help it refill shelves and assist adults and children in need. Items of importance are: shampoo; dish and travel soaps; canned fruit; canned, dry and boxed milk. Volunteers are also needed.
The Food Bank is open Mondays and Thursdays by appointment. It is located at 123 West Main St., Sidney, MT 59270. Call 406-433-8142.