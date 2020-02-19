Richland County Health Department (RCHD) is pleased to welcome Brittney Petersen as its new Administrator.
Petersen joined RCHD in January 2020 after enjoying the ranching life and raising her young children for a few years prior. Petersen has a great depth of experience serving communities including working for the Colorado Community Health Network, where she was the Covering Kids and Families Project Director. She has also worked for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials as a policy analyst.
Petersen holds a Bachelor's degree in Community Health from Montana State University and her Master's degree in Health Services Administration from Regis University.
RCHD and the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Business After Hours Meet and Greet on February 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. Please join us to welcome Brittney.