The Richland County Sportsmen's Club 2020 Car Show was held at Moose Park in Sidney on July 11.
There were 50 entries and the number of spectators was reportedly up from the annual show's 2019 attendance.
Proceeds from the show go toward the club's goal of constructing a public shooting range.
2020 Top Winners
Joe Castillo: 1st Place Participant's Award – 1970 Plymouth Super Bird (sponsored by Ev's Auto Glass).
Gene Trudell: 2nd Place Participant's Award – 1955 Ford Glass Top Crown Victoria (sponsored by NAPA/Farm & Home).
Bill Lewis: 3rd Place Participant's Award – 1970 AMC AMX (sponsored by Signs by Sidney).
Gene Trudell: People's Choice Award – 1955 Ford Glass Top Crown Victoria (sponsored by Doorbust'n Septic & Portables).