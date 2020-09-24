Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.
The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week [October 4-10], Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
With so many children, nationwide, struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, we believe every child should have an opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” explains Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.
In Richland County more than 253 youth and 120 volunteers will be celebrating National 4-H week with club and community displays, participating in the Community Hay Bale Decorating Contest, promoting 4-H to their peers at school and sharing their love of 4-H with the community.
Be sure to keep an eye out for all the great National 4-H Week displays. Members are also encouraged to participate in National 4-H Week Spirit Day.
Members will participate by wearing green or the 4-H clover on Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020. We are asking all community members, supporters and alumni to wear green with us. If you want, you can also share a photo of yourself wearing green on the Richland County 4-H Facebook page.
About 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now
In the United States, 4-H programs empower 6 million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.
Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower 1 million young people in more than 50 countries.
National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.
To learn more about the Richland County 4-H Program check out http://richland.msuextension.org/4h.html or find Facebook under Richland County 4-H.
If you or a member of your family is interested in joining 4-H call the Richland County Extension office at 406-433-1206.
Contact: Josie Evenson, Richland County 4-H/Youth Development Extension Agent, 406-433-1206, jevenson@montana.edu