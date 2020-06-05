A lot has changed in one year, and the Savage Hall Board cannot thank the community enough for the support to turn things around.
A great deal of time has been spent on making much needed changes. All of the existing tables and chairs have been replaced with uniform, durable updated ones. This was accomplished by a very generous donation from the Savage “Breezy Flats” Museum.
With a generous donation from Stockman Bank, both exterior doors and mechanics were replaced.
The walls were patched by Pat Hamburg, and then all interior walls were painted by Rosie Lafrenier and Russell Sharbono. That really spruced things up. An updated range was donated by Pat and Dee Hamburg to improve the functionality of the kitchen. Prairie Electric replaced all existing lighting with LED which brightened things up immensely.
In an effort to keep our users safe, the board decided to move all of the 35 tables and 256 chairs out of the facility so that there is ample room in the event of an emergency. To do this, the board is in the process of purchasing an enclosed trailer to store them in. We have almost reached our goal to complete the sale, however; sadly we have been denied funding from grant sources, so we must push on. Many thanks to MDU Resources Foundation and the community contributions on this project!
As the 2020 Savage Board gave Garth Kallevig, President of Stockman Bank, a tour of the facility, he was impressed by the efforts and accomplishments. “I want to thank each and every one of you for what you’re doing here. It’s groups like this that keep these small communities alive.”
So once again, THANK YOU for all of the support and assistance to make the improvements to our Savage Community Hall. We absolutely could not have done it without you!