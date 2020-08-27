A large portion of my job entails the identification of various “things,” from insects that are invading homes and gardens to plants that are growing where they are not wanted (side note; that is the technical definition of a weed), to diseases that are causing leaves and plants to die.
In most cases I can correctly identify the pest, but not always. It is in these instances where I rely on our experts on campus and sometimes colleagues around me to help.
Usually when I come across something and I am not sure what it is my first step is to take a picture and send it to other Agents in the counties surrounding us. Often, one or two of them will have seen the pest, can quickly identify it, and can give research-based recommendations regarding how to control it. But there are some things that stump all of us which is when we call in the experts. And the great part about being part of the land grant university system (which is Montana State) is that the experts are available to everyone.
The Schutter Diagnostic Lab is housed on campus at MSU Bozeman. It is staffed with specialists in the areas of disease, insect, weed, and even mushroom identification. While these specialists have duties in addition to staffing the lab, they are there to receive samples as they come in and go through the process(es) of correctly identifying them.
As I stated above, the Schutter Lab is accessible to anyone in Montana. Many of the submissions come from Extension Offices directly, but they don’t have to. Any Montana resident could package up their pest that they want identified and send it directly to the lab themselves. There are, however, some steps that need to be adhered to.
I do not have the space to go through every step correctly but the important thing to remember is that the more representative the sample, the easier it is for the Schutter Lab staff to identify. This is especially true for disease identification.
Here are a few important tips to remember.
Try to send samples that are as fresh as possible. Ideally the sample should be collected, packaged, and sent to the lab within hours.
As much as possible, avoid sending samples to the lab later in the week. This goes back to the point above. If a sample sits in the packaging over the weekend, it will not be as fresh when it’s opened the following week.
Packaging is important. For insects, vials containing rubbing alcohol usually work really well for preserving the insect until it can be looked at by the diagnosticians. For plants and diseases, roots can be wrapped in plastic, but entire plants wrapped in plastic generally lead to a gooey mess by the time they are opened. Newspaper works well for wrapping the rest of the plant.
More is generally better. This is primarily related to disease and plant ID as well. If you have a plant that you are certain is being affected by a disease, don’t send a leaf from the plant. Send samples from the plant that shows the suspected disease, samples that may be already dead, and samples with no signs or symptoms.
These are just a few of the tips for sending samples. More can be found on the Schutter Diagnostic Lab’s website (https://diagnostics.montana.edu/). The sample submission forms and more tips and tricks can also be found there.
I am still more than willing and happy to help with your plant, insect, and disease diagnosis but sometimes I have to use the lab as well. As always, should you have questions about any of this, you are welcome to contact me at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.