Sidney Middle School is proud to announce the September Student of the Month, eighth grader Sienna Boehler. Sienna is a very conscientious student. She is hard working and always determined to do her best. She puts extra effort into her projects and assignments and is willing to participate in class discussions and debates. Sienna is kind to others, respectful to all, possesses a great sense of humor and never shies away from helping out those around her. Outside of class, Sienna is a fantastic volleyball manager and is willing to come to practice early to train the younger managers. Sienna is also actively involved in 4H, volleyball and band. She is the daughter of April Boehler.
