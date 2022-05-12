Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SonWest Roundup Vacation Bible School will be held this year on June 6-10.

This Bible school is open to kids ages third through sixth grade and will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon each day.

At the vacation bible school

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is located at 211 East Holly in Sidney, Montana. To register your child, visit svlcsidney.org and register online or stop by the church office.

There is a suggested donation of $30 per child.



Tags

Load comments