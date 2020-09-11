Sidney High School held its annual Homecoming Parade in Sidney Friday afternoon. The Eagles parade procession started at SHS and continued south to 4th Ave., up along the Truck Route, and then north on Central Avenue to Main Street, where a pep rally cheered the crowd and fired up players for Friday night's "big game" against Billings Central.
