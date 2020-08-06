Minor work items are yet to be completed on the East Holly project in Sidney, but are anticipated to be finished within the next few weeks. These items include:
• Ditch shaping
• Seeding behind the sidewalks
• Installing storm drain inlet covers
• General site cleanup
Please keep an eye out for construction crews working in the area. No significant traffic impacts are anticipated for the remaining work.
Coronavirus Response: The Montana Department of Transportation, along with its construction contracting partners, continue to take the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously. Construction projects on Montana’s roads and bridges are considered “essential” operations and will continue moving forward as scheduled in 2020.
Construction workers will continue several measures to help keep employees, contractors and the public safe during the construction season. Some of the measures include following social distancing and good hygiene guidelines, and not reporting to work if showing symptoms of illness.
For more information visit https://covid19.mt.gov/
Work Zone Safety Message: When traveling during construction season, watch for the “cone zone” and for workers on the highway. These workers spend their days working a short distance from fast moving vehicles. They make every effort to work safely, but are counting on drivers to pay attention, slow down and be careful as they pass through a work zone.
Learn more at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/visionzero/people/workzones.shtml
If you would like direct weekly construction updates on the East Holly project, text “EastHolly” to 555888, or email eastholly@kljeng.com. There is also a construction hotline that will be able to answer frequently asked questions and/or take a message: 1-800-987-3681.
You may also visit the project website at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/eastholly