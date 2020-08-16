The Second Amendment has been in the news quite a bit these days. The right to own and bear arms is sacred to many individual Americans and rural communities across the United States.
Include Richland County among them. The Lone Tree Gun Show took place at the Richland County Fairgrounds Event Center on Friday evening, August 14. The show continued through Sunday, August 16.
It was a bright, beautiful weekend, which may have hurt attendance. As one participant observed, the perfect weather probably had more to do with the subdued show than the COVID-19 outbreak.
Social-distancing restrictions were observed, which may have diminished attendance slightly, given the outdoor nature of the crowd. Relaxed is another word to describe the three-day event in Sidney.
Ranchers and farmers help the economy thrive in Richland County. Privately-owned businesses are considered crucial, 4-H youth clubs abound, and the Second Amendment ranks right up there with baseball and apple pie.
Leann Pelivt, self-described “owner and promoter” of the Lone Tree Gun Show, might not seem like a typical gun-rights advocate. Pelvit would appear to be just as at home in a local knitting club as she is advocating for the right to own guns.
Pelvit’s been organizing the Sidney gun show for two decades. At least one dealer at this year’s Lone Tree show credited her as a key reason he returns to Richland County every year.
“Leann, in particular, knows how to take care of vendors, which is important,” said Carl Robertson of Bozeman. “If you don’t take care of the vendors, you aren’t gonna have a good show. And if you’ve got good vendors that come back, then the public will come.”
When it comes to successful gun shows, it’s all about the public. Counter to popular belief, safety and security are crucial at most gun shows. This year’s Lone Tree event touted both. As show organizers stated in a flier, “All federal, state and local gun laws...obeyed and enforced.”
Larry Christensen, president of the Richland County Sportsmen’s Club of Sidney, was there to make sure everyone felt at ease and welcome.
“Overall, it’s doing really good,” Christensen said of this year’s Lone Tree Gun Show. “The dealers I’ve talked to say they’re having success.”
Local, Matters
No photographs were allowed without each participant’s permission. Fortunately, most of the vendors were game to have their pictures taken and names mentioned in the local newspaper. In fact, one vendor only agreed to be named after asking, “Is it a local paper?”
Vendors ranged from representatives of major manufacturers to private owners, who displayed their personal collections.
Donn Eskridge of Savage was among private collectors who came to Sidney to sell his wares.
“It’s my first time [displaying],” Eskridge said, eying his tabletop of prized possessions. “I always enjoyed going to them. I’ve sold a couple of things. I’ve got lots of stuff I haven’t used in years.”
One dealer from Sidney described himself as “pro gun,” but asked not to be photographed for safety reasons. He was concerned about his son — who looks a lot like him, he said.
By comparison, two attendees — Ray Smith of Poplar, Mont., and Larry Folden of Williston, N.D. — were not bashful about being photographed and quoted in the Sidney Herald (see: “How do you like the local gun show?” on page A1).
Warren Wilkinson, a dealer for Osprey Global, LLC, had a large display area with all kinds of optics for hunters, bird watchers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts — you name it. As the Osprey banner made clear, the firm sells binoculars, night scopes and other optics for precision sighting.
“Normally, it’s a little busier than what we’ve got this time,” said Wilkinson. “But the weather’s good for the farmers...so that’s probably affecting it.”
Dolly Bickle of Lincoln, Mont., was clearly enjoying herself — and the show.
“We always do good here,” she said with an affirmative smile. “I’d like to do better, but we take what we can. I like this country [Richland County]. I like the people that do this show.”
There was some friendly competition in town, as well. Bob Stroh, manager of a Williston, N.D., gun show, traveled to Sidney to admire the setting, which he called “great.”
“I’d do anything to have this building in Williston,” Stroh said of the Richland County indoor venue at the Fairgrounds and Event Center.
Noting his gun show is held in the middle of February in North Dakota, where the ice is less friendly than the people who endure it, Stroh said he’s considering moving his show to Sidney.
“I’d bring it over here if it’s empty,” said Stroh, noting all the pluses of the event center and the area. “You’ve got a place for the dealers, and a place where you can sit and eat. And, you’ve got [hotel] rooms close by.”
Robertson of Bozeman concurred. The Lone Tree Gun Show is a “first-class operation,” said Robertson, who explained he displays at 18 or 20 gun shows every year.
“Probably one of the best-run shows in the state,” he said of Richland County’s Lone Tree event.
National Matters
U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte (R–Mont.) recently made news after inviting the National Rifle Association (NRA) to relocate its headquarters to Montana.
It’s no small achievement, then, for a modest gun show in Richland County to receive accolades from afar.
How do locals feel about Congressman Gianforte’s invitation to the NRA?
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Christensen from the Richland County Sportsmen’s Club. “It would bring employees and the money they earn. It would give more standing to Montana as pro-gun.”