Emeri Riot Orr was born on May 20, 2020, to parents Danielle Bradshaw and Travis Orr of Malta. She weighed 8 pounds and 11.7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Billie Weyrauch and Donald Anderson, and her paternal grandparents are Dennis and Angela Orr. She joins sister Ally Jo Hughes and brothers Oregon Hughes and Treyton Orr.
Dean Patrick Milton was born on June 6, 2020, to parents Sara Christian and Kyle Milton of Sidney. He weighed 8 pounds and 11.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Victoria and Earl Chick and Bob Fant, and his paternal grandparents are Pat and Mary Jo Milton.
Greyson Dale Stovern was born on June 30, 2020, to parents Jaden Davies and Brok Stover of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 11.7 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jessica and Rob Gilbert, and his paternal grandparents are Michelle and Rob Stovern.
Elijah James Gjesdal was born on July 6, 2020, to parents Cindy and Logan Gjesdal of Williston, N.D. He weighed 8 pounds and 9.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Paula and Mike Eberling and Monroe Anderson, and his paternal grandparents are Arla and Barry Gjesdal. He joins sisters Kylie, Mikela and Skylar.
Paisley Jo Andreasen was born on July 9, 2020, to parents Brittany and Scott Andreasen of Fairview. She weighed 6 pounds and 10.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Rod and Lisa Elken, and her paternal grandparents are Jerry Andreasen and Terry Andreasen.
Morgan Reese Gralla was born on July 10, 2020, to parents Jillian and Cody Gralla of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 10.5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jeffrey Baker, and her paternal grandparents are Eddie and Wendy Gralla. She joins sister Emily.
Levi Jefferson Dunkel was born on July 14, 2020, to parents Jean Gambell and Robert Dunkel of Watford City, N.D. He weighed 8 pounds and 8.1 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tom and Linda Gambell, and his paternal grandparents are Robert and Beverly Dunkel. He joins sister Clara and brothers Boone and Cody.
Oliver Henry Daniels was born on July 21, 2020, to parents Jacqueline and Lexi Daniels of Watford City, N.D. He weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tami Berger and Tim Kohntopp, and his grandparents are Vickie Daniels & Michele Putnam.
Joseph Reid Walter was born on July 24, 2020, to parents Quincy and Tyler Walter of Circle. He weighed 7 pounds and 12.2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Rod and Lorrie Zinhart, and his paternal grandparents are Joseph and Annie Walter.
Kayson Dale Hurley was born on July 27, 2020, to parents Katie and Ty Hurley of Fairview. He weighed 8 pounds and 12.8 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jim and Mary Hardy, and his paternal grandparents are Rodney and Melanie Hurley. He joins brother Kolt.
Zoe Aeryn Halvorson was born on July 27, 2020, to parents Megan and Cedric Halvorson of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds and 6.6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Paul and Julie Oldynski, and her paternal grandparents are Thomas and Marilyn Halvorson. She joins sister Ezri and brothers Jayden and Kaelis.