Jaxx Clayton Mullin was born May 18, 2020, to parents Emily and Matthew Mullin of Watford City, N.D. He weighed 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Karla Hunter and Travis Rindahl. His paternal grandparents are Clayton Mullin and Victoria Buckendorf. He joins sister Bria and brother Gage.
Eden Jeanne Terry was born May 22, 2020, to parents Tiffany and Branndon Terry of Watford City, N.D. She weighed 8 pounds, 12.1 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jeanne and Tracy Strom and Jeff and Amy Wiebe. Her paternal grandparents are Kathy and Scott Haller and Ronnie Terry. She joins brother Oscar.
Beckham Thomas Blotsky was born May 29, 2020, to parents LaLynda and Zachary Blotsky of Mayville, N.D. He weighed 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Dennis and Gwenie Nelson. His paternal grandparents are Randy and Kim Blotsky. He joins sister Lennon and brother Isaac.
Juliana Michelle Tringali was born May 29, 2020, to parents Katie and Mike Tringali of Sidney. She weighed 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Bob and Jennie LaChance. Her paternal grandparent is Mary Master. She joins brother Michael.
Stormii Hayden Cundiff was born June 1, 2020, to parents Victoria Straight and Derek Cundiff of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Wanda Bigelow and Bradford Straight. Her paternal grandparents are Larry Cundiff and Kimberly Cundiff.
Jagger Van Fasching was born June 2, 2020, to parents Vanessa and Steven Fasching of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 11.9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tim and Robyn Hurst. His paternal grandparents are Dave and Darlene Fasching. He joins sister MaKenzie and brother Bridger.
Camryn Marie Wright was born June 5, 2020, to parent Jacalyn Wright of Lambert. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Suzzanne and Chris Torgerson and Glenn Wright. She joins sister Blayke Williamson.
Josiah Matias Youngman was born on June 5, 2020, to parent Latisha Youngman of Poplar. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Dalonna Youngman.
Lucy Ann Johnston was born June 5, 2020, to parents Kayla Portlock and Chris Johnston of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds, 6.7 ounces. Her maternal grandparent is DeDe Portlock and her paternal grandparent is Cathy Gerten. She joins sisters Hagen and Baylee and brother Dante.
Beckett West Chandler was born June 7, 2020, to parents Michelle and Chance Chandler of Plentywood. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Doug and Jackie West and his paternal grandparents are Fay Chandler and the late Sue Herness. He joins sister Blythe and Rowyn.