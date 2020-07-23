Trenton Haven Buxbaum was born on June 11, 2020, to parents Kali Godfrey and Jace Buxbaum of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 12.9 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Jake and Shawna Godfrey and her paternal grandparent is Greg Buxbaum. She joins sister Letty.
Brantley Dwaine Burns was born on June 14, 2020, to parents Jessica and Chad Burns of Sidney. He weighed 6 pounds and 11.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Marty and Linda Casey and his paternal grandparent is Ruth Burns. He joins sisters Gracie, Ellie and Zoie.
Boone Berton Crockett was born on June 23, 2020, to parents Kelsey and James Crockett of Richey. He weighed 5 pounds and 8.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Tod and Diane Kasten and his paternal grandparents are Kathy Crockett and Ed and Nita Crockett.
Hazel Jae Larson was born on June 24, 2020, to parents Torrey Danielson and Knute Larson of Sidney. She weighed 8 pounds and 6.7 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Bob and Cara Campbell and her paternal grandparents are Teresa and the late Randy Larson. She joins sister Harper.
Heston Frank Diede was born on June 27, 2020, to parents Danielle and Nathan Diede of Lambert. He weighed 7 pounds and 11.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Jack and Pam Rice and his paternal grandparents are Tom and the late Wanda Diede. He joins brother Cullen.
Atreus Clayton Spaabeck was born on June 28, 2020, to parent Felisha Perry of Fairview. He weighed 6 pounds and 4.3 ounces. He joins sister Kylie Ellis and brother Timothy Ellis.
Aubrie Lynn Lunderby was born on June 29, 2020, to parents Andria Mastvelten and Jake Lunderby of Savage. She weighed 8 pounds and 1.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Randy and Cheryl Mastvelten and her paternal grandparents are Steve Lunderby and Shanna Lunderby. She joins sisters Trycaen and Jemma.