Jayce Robert Howard was born on Aug. 7, 2020, to parents Taylor and Joshua Howard of Williston, N.D. He weighed 7 pounds and 1.8 ounces. His maternal grandparent is Robert Beck and his paternal grandparent is Warren Howard. He joins sister Autumn, and brothers Austin and Jayden.
Brody Kyle Tanasse was born on Aug. 12, 2020, to parents Amy and Kyle Tanasse of Fort Peck. He weighed 8 pounds and 9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Mike Chytka and Pamela Steel, and his paternal grandparents are Pat and Cindy Tanasse. He joins sister Karlie and brother Wyatt.
Nova Lynn Gabriel was born on Aug. 13, 2020, to parents Emily and Travis Gabriel of Culbertson. She weighed 7 pounds and 7.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Dodie Steffes and Tim Minnick, and her paternal grandparents are Todd and Kary Gabriel.
Mason Alexander McCullogh was born on Aug. 13, 2020, to parents Arianna and Noah McCullough of Watford City, N.D. He weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Lana and Tim Campbell, and his paternal grandparents are Chris and Mary McCullough.
Jack Michael Twomey was born on Aug. 17, 2020, to parents Marie Wicks and Cody Twomey of Montvale, Va. He weighed 7 pounds and 15.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Michael and Susan Wicks, and his paternal grandparent is Janise Twomey.
Paiye Erika Bell was born on Aug. 25, 2020, to parents Kaitlin and Devin Bell of Sidney. She weighed 7 pounds and 2.1 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Greg and Joyce Troost, and her paternal grandparents are Raymond and Patrisha Bell. She joins brother Rhett.
Isley Jo Mullin was born on Aug. 27, 2020, to parents Alysia and John Mullin of Lambert. She weighed 7 pounds and 12.1 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Marlin and Aurilla Johnston, and her paternal grandparents are Rick and Anita Mullin. She joins brother Bryan.
Damon Lee Kennedy was born on Sept. 2, 2020, to parents Raelyn Archer and Brandon Kennedy of Williston, N.D. He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Brandon and Sandra Erwin, and his paternal grandparents are Tim and Stacey Villarreal. He joins sisters Zoey and Kenzi.
Isla Jade McPherson was born on Sept. 3, 2020, to parents Carly and Alex McPherson of Glendive. She weighed 9 pounds and 14 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Judy Linde, David and Cindy Linde, and her paternal grandparents are Jodi McPherson, Craig and April McPherson. She joins sister Abigail and brother Nolan.