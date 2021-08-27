Sidney Health Center announces the following births for the month of July 2021:
Myles Clark Koppinger was born on July 31, 2021 to parents Emmarie and Kyle Koppinger of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 14.9 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Karen Schledewitz and Jo Schledewitz; and his paternal grandparents are LeeAnn and Gene Koppinger. He joins brothers Hayden and Barrett.
Hazel KaeAnn Emly was born on July 28, 2021 to parents Justina and Michael Emly of Sidney. She weighed 9 pounds, 2.4 ounces. Her maternal grandparents are Justin DeMary and Anna Madison; and her paternal grandparents are Arnold Emly and Tina Emly. She joins brothers Jessie and Alex.
Warren Richard Gorder was born on July 21, 2021 to parents Tessa and Brennan Gorder of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Pamela and Richard Dahl; and his paternal grandparents are Shane and Lisa Gorder. He joins brother Jarrett.
Harper Renee Embler was born on July 19, 2021 to parents Johanna Hellickson and Dalton Embler of Plentywood. She weighed 8 pounds, 14.3 ounces. Her maternal grandfather is Todd Hellickson; and her paternal grandparents are Joe and Glenda Embler.
Everett Forest Orpin was born on July 16, 2021 to parents Jessica and Samuel Orpin of Sidney. He weighed 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Greg and Star Harvie; and his paternal grandparents are Mike and Judy Orpin. He joins sister Imogene.
Emmett Mitchell Larsen was born on July 15, 2021 to parents Cyresha and Jens Larsen of Williston, North Dakota. He weighed 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces. His maternal grandmother is Crystal Van Hook; and his paternal grandparents are Crystal and Norman Larsen. He joins brother Julien.
Harlan Jet Hokenson was born on July 8, 2021 to parents Alanna and Anthony Hokenson of Alexander, North Dakota. He weighed 7 pounds, 10.5 ounces. His maternal grandparents are EJ Kristin Tervo; and his paternal grandparents are George and Carol Hokenson. He joins sisters Telja, Eleanna and Lucille, and brothers Henrik, Lars and Ivan.
Laken Evan Lance Knudson was born on July 7, 2021 to parents Jauslynn Niblock and Logan Knudson of Sidney. He weighed 4 pounds, 12.4 ounces. His maternal grandparents are Izzy and Steven Niblock; and his paternal grandparents are Cheryl and Walter Knudson.
Evelyn Rae Iron Cloud was born on July 1, 2021 to parents Haley Jackson and Neal E Iron Cloud, Jr. of Wolf Point. She weighed 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces. Her maternal grandmother is Cynthia Birdsbill; and her paternal grandmother is Linda Iron Cloud.