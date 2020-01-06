Willow Leigh-Nikkole Raad was the first baby born at Sidney Health Center in 2020. Kasey Day and Casey Raad of Sidney welcomed their baby girl on January 2 at 2:27 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 3.6 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Willow joins big sister PaizLee.
As the first baby born at Sidney Health Center in 2020, Willow and her parents received a gift basket full of baby items valued at $300 from the Sidney Health Center Caring Corner Gift Shop and Good Cents Store Volunteers.
Although Willow was the first baby born in 2020, 2019 was a busy year for the obstetric department. In the past year, 206 babies were delivered at Sidney Health Center. One hundred thirteen of the babies were girls while ninety-three were boys. Although the average number of babies born per month was 17, January, May, September and November were busy months with 23, 21, 23 and 26 births respectively.
Sidney Health Center’s female Obstetrician Gynecologists provide essential obstetrical services to women living in the MonDak region including preconception counseling, genetic screening and diagnosis as well as management of both low and high risk pregnancies through delivery and follow-up care. Dr. Lisa Ross and Dr. Maula Tambi have been practicing in Sidney since summer 2016.
The Sidney Health Center obstetric and newborn units feature Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) rooms. These rooms are equipped with Jacuzzi tubs and Hill-Rom birthing beds. During labor, options for pain medication are offered. A trained and experienced OB and Nursery Staff is available 24 hours a day.
The obstetric department also offers a One-Day Childbirth Class four times per year with the first one in 2020 scheduled for February. Registered nurse instructors will review the following topics: relaxation, anatomy and physiology of childbirth, types of delivery, anesthesia, breast feeding and child care. The session is free of charge; however, donations up to $25 are gladly accepted to cover expenses.
If you would like more information about the Sidney Health Center obstetric department, please call (406) 488-2146 or visit us online at www.sidneyhealth.org. To make an appointment with Dr. Ross or Dr. Tambi, please call their office at (406) 488-2577.