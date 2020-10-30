At age 18, Sidney High School graduate and singer song writer Doug Adkins went to the international music fair that’s held between North Dakota and Canada on a trombone scholarship.
He’d won four firsts at the state music fair, but after his experience there, he returned home determined to learn a new musical instrument.
“Every night, coming home, I’d see these guys with long hair playing guitar and girls looking at them like God’s gift,” he recalled. “So I went home and told my mom I needed a guitar.”
She gave him one as a gift, and Adkins wrote a song on it the very next day.
“I just kind of figured it out,” he said. “In those days, to learn music, you just kind of listened to the radio.”
Adkins, a 1982 Sidney High graduate, is among competitors appearing on The Voice Germany for the 2020 season.
Adkins tours six to seven months of each year in western states like Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana, but the rest of the time, he’s been making quite a splash in European markets as a country music artist with Montana-styled western tunes.
The song “Not Enough Whiskey” landed at the No. 1 spot in European Music Charts after it was released in 2018, a song that also performed well in American musical charts. And his song “Second Hand Heart,” spent five weeks in the top 20 on the U.S. Roots Music Report Chart for both the singles country and singles Americana charts.
Both of these songs came from the album, Dirt Roads and Fence Lines, which includes the song “Small Montana Town,” which draws heavily on childhood experiences in Westby, Culbertson, Froid, and Sidney.
Adkins has written about 250 songs, many of which draw on his time in Montana, and is finishing up what will be his 11th CD this year.
“Because of the coronavirus, I knew this was a good year to write songs,” he said. “I had 60 shows cancelled. So I just sat down and started writing, and I think I wrote 20 songs for this CD.”
He’s in the process of deciding which of them will make the final cut, and will be recording them in Nashville in November. Among musicians who are frequently featured on his CDs are the late JT Corenflos, who played everything on the Dirks Bentley records, and Brent Mason, who plays for Alan Jackson. Bass player Mike Chapmann, meanwhile, who plays for Garth Brooks, and drummer Lonnie Wilson round out the group.
Adkins decided to audition for The Voice — Germany to shake things up a little bit career and music wise.
“In the U.S., every country guy is on (The Voice),” Adkins said. “Here, they don’t do (country) because it’s considered a young person’s show.”
Adkins hopes to offer something unique and different, and raise both his own profile and that of country music in the process.
“The best way to do that is go out and compete on a show where no country guy would do it,” he said. “So I thought, let’s get in there and knock it out and see if we can get through a couple rounds.”
Adkins first day for The Voice — Germany was actually a series of four, brutally short auditions. In the first, he was in a room of 40 people, each of whom got 20 seconds to sing a note or two A cappella.
Eight people of 40 made it, Adkins said.
The next round, Adkins was with 20 people. They all got to sing a little longer, after which six remained.
For the final round, Adkins taped three songs for the judges. And then waited, and waited some more to hear back.
“Six weeks later, they called me and said out of 40,000 you are one of the ones we want on the show,” Adkins said.
It was an exciting moment, and Adkin is looking forward to the chance to show his country stuff on The Voice.
“I have no dreams about stardom,” Adkins said. “I don’t care about being famous. I just like to write my country songs and sing them for people, and I thought this would be a good way to do that, so I put my hat in the ring.”