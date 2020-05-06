Emma Torgerson of Sidney has won a $2,000 scholarship from RAM Trucks, formerly Chrysler-Dodge. The Sidney High School senior also was honored by Bayer Crop Science for her contributions to agriculture as a National FFA member.
Torgerson, 18, received the RAM Trucks award through Action Auto of Sidney. She is looking forward to receiving the $2,000 check from RAM Trucks, said Torgerson, who is enrolling at North Dakota State University this fall.
"My plan is to major in agriculture education," said Torgerson, a petite young woman with a glowing smile.
Gary Schoepp, president and owner of Action Auto, presented the award to Torgerson during an impromptu "ceremony" on the showroom floor of his RAM Trucks dealership.
"We know the family, and she's been very involved in 4-H," Schoepp said, after presenting Torgerson with a commemorative book to remember the occasion.
The $2,000 check is in the mail. It's being sent directly from the Michigan-based automotive manufacturing company, according to Ted Fulgham, an ag education and welding teacher at Sidney High School. He helped coordinate the award as a local FFA adviser.
Torgerson intends to minor in an extension program to help promote 4-H, she said. That's fitting. Promoting 4-H is one of the reasons she was honored by RAM Trucks and Bayer.
"These students demonstrate promising young talent and are the rising stars of agriculture," Bayer Crop Science stated in a press release about the DEKALB Agricultural Accomplishment award, which Torgerson also received.
"I'm really involved in the 4-H program in Richland County," Torgerson said, noting she's been active in 4-H for nine years.
Asked what FFA stands for, she paused, careful to clarify the organization recently shortened its name to better represent the range of what it does in promoting agriculture among high school students interested in farming. FFA used to stand for Future Farmers of America, Thorgerson explained. Now, it's simply FFA.
"I started as a freshman," the 18-year-old said, noting she has kept her eyes on the RAM Trucks $2,000 scholarship for the past four years.
"Every year, they send out their scholarship application," she said, pointing out the scholarship is only awarded to high school seniors. "Then you can see what you qualify for."
Schoepp seemed just as excited about the FFA award as Torgerson. The owner of Action Auto was quick to point out he is acting as a RAM Trucks representative and that she earned the award through persistence.
RAM Trucks "facilitated" the scholarship with Sidney High School, while Fulgham acted as the school's FAA representative.
"The FFA program, we've been involved in for a number of years," said Schoepp. "It's a very good program."
Fulgham pointed out both the FFA and RAM Trucks are flexible about how recipients use the cash, provided it's for college expenses.
Torgerson said she plans to spend the money for school tuition, books and housing costs.
"It's exciting," Torgerson said. "It helps pay for college."