The track at Sidney High School is now painted and complete. The school expressed its gratitude to the sponsors and people who made completion of the project possible including:

Rob and Melani Walton Foundation

Sidney Public Schools (board, admin, coaches, custodians, athletes, etc!)

Justin and Stacey Collins (Track and Cross Country coaches deserve a special shout out!)

SDI Architects + Design

Corland Construction

Fisher Tracks

Hanson Independent

Jensen Services

Interstate Engineering

The Track Doctor

Tags

Load comments