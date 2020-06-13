The track at Sidney High School is now painted and complete. The school expressed its gratitude to the sponsors and people who made completion of the project possible including:
Rob and Melani Walton Foundation
Sidney Public Schools (board, admin, coaches, custodians, athletes, etc!)
Justin and Stacey Collins (Track and Cross Country coaches deserve a special shout out!)
SDI Architects + Design
Corland Construction
Fisher Tracks
Hanson Independent
Jensen Services
Interstate Engineering
The Track Doctor