Sidney Public Schools received a $4,530 donation from Dr. Mike Fink of Fink Family Chiropractic and Ryan Laqua from Yellowstone Chiropractic.
The two doctors presented Sidney Public Schools Activities Director Chris Lee with a check in the high school gymnasium on August 20.
A few weeks ago, students got physicals in the gym, and each physical cost $30. Both doctors then donated all the money back to the district, and it will go to the activity fund, Lee said.
Lee added that special thanks go to the nurses who helped during the process: Pam McGlothlin, Heather Stopani, Renee Williams and Suzann Radke.