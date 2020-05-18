University of Jamestown nursing student Brianna Reid of Sidney was inducted into the Xi Kappa-at-Large Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society. The society recognizes nursing students and community nurse leaders who have demonstrated achievements in nursing, leadership qualities, and high professional standards.
