The Svarre Foundation was established by Ingvard and Clara Svarre to assist young people serious about earning a higher education after high school. Recipient selection is based on need, scholarship and future plans. The scholarship is awarded in the amount of $6,000 over a two year period.
2020 Winners
Everett Jensen – Graduate of Sidney High School. Everett will be attending MSU Bozeman pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering.
Cooper McGlothlin – Graduate of Sidney High School. Cooper will be attending Dickinson State University pursuing a degree in the medical field.