Chad Williams has been promoted to the position of Operations Manager at the Sidney Sugars Incorporated.
In this position, Williams will manage factory production and oversee maintenance of all factory site activities to ensure the production of quality sugar and agri-products.
He began his career with Sidney Sugars as an Engineer Intern in 2010. Williams has also held the positions of Shift Supervisor, Factory Engineer and Production Manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business with a minor in Business Administration from Montana State University.
Sidney Sugars Incorporated is a wholly owned subsidiary of Moorhead, Minnesota based American Crystal Sugar Company. Sidney Sugars is a beet sugar processing facility located in Sidney, Mont.