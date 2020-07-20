Liliana Johnson, Annika Bennion, Brielle Gorder and Jessica Romo are hoping to be the next Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen. The young women from Sidney arrived in Glendive on July 19 and are rehearsing for the week’s productions.
Each contestant will appear before judges for an 8-minute private interview on Thursday, July 23. The competition begins at 7 p.m. nightly at the Dawson County High School (DCHS) auditorium.
Preliminaries are July 23–24. The crowning of Outstanding Teen is July 25, as well as the crowning of Miss Montana 2020.
Each teen contestant receives at least a $300 scholarship and will participate in all-group production numbers. Plus, the new outstanding teen performs on Saturday and helps crown Miss Montana 2020.
Social distancing and health safety rules apply, noted Miss Montana 2019 Mo Shea.
“The Five distinguished judges for the Miss Montana and Miss Montana’s Outstanding teen competition read like the who’s who of North Dakota and Montana,” Shea stated. “Add to that the emcee and you see the quality of people working to help the 22 contestants thrive this weekend in Glendive.”
Montana Judges
• Curt Simpson of Billings is a vocalist and recording artist.
• Michael Stevenson has a masters in chorale conducting and minored in theatre production and costuming at the University of Montana.
• Lilly Cruise served as Miss Montana 1980 and won the American Beauty and Talent search in Nashville.
• Kevin Moberg, a former high school English teacher, is a faculty member of Dickinson State College.
• Edward Butcher served central Montana as a member of the Montana legislature for 10 years and graduated from MSU Billings.