The Richland County Sportsmen’s Club 2nd annual car show will be held Saturday, July 11, at Moose Park. Registration is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with two classes of cars: Best of Show and Participant’s Choice.
The car show is open to the general public, starting at noon. The award presentation and closing of the show begins at 3 p.m. (Special thanks to all sponsors.)
Award sponsors are:
• Best of Show: Doorbust’n Portables & Septic Services LLC
• 1st place: Ev’s Auto Glass
• 2nd place: Napa Auto Parts – Farm & Home
• 3rd place: Signs of Sidney
The show is open to all cars, restored or works in progress. Social distancing will be practiced. Concessions will be provided by the Girl Scouts.
Admission fee is $5, with 10 and under getting in for free.
Questions: Call Larry Christensen, Board President, 406-489-0589.