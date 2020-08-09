At least 80 youth competed with their steers during this year’s Richland County 4-H livestock competition. Fortunately, photo opportunities were plentiful.
With several photographers clicking away — paparazzi style — at times it appeared to be a 4-H red carpet event.
“Amazing” is the best word to describe the dedication of all the 4-H youth who posed for photos. They not only had to compete before a discerning judge in the hot August midday sun, but more than 100 kids had to get their hogs, chickens, lambs, goats, horses and steers to cooperate and pose for pictures.
No Easy Task
The Sidney Herald was there at the Richland County fairgrounds. Local newspaper photographers took lots of pictures with their digital cameras. That was the easy part. Persuading those hogs and steers to smile for the cameras was more challenging.
Here are a few of the hundreds of photos taken by the Sidney Herald. More photos will surely be forthcoming, but we thought we’d share a few out of the gate...so to speak.
Many thanks to Tim Fine and Josie Evenson of the MSU Extension program for organizing this year’s 4-H event and helping the community’s pushy local “paparazzi” get in on the action.
Finally, all of Richland County 4-H youth deserve a ton of credit for their participation, patience and persistence in getting their animals to pose for pics in the summer heat.