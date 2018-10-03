(Editor’s note: The following is part of a series spotlighting area businesses that are located outside of Sidney.)
For the longest time, Valley Fuel in Savage has looked the same. But not anymore due to a recent renovation done by the owners. Amanda Reynolds was happy to show off the new store when the Herald stopped in to ask some questions.
Prior to the renovation, Valley Fuel was a small gas station with just two lanes of food and goodies. Now the store has more of a grocery store feel to it even featuring a section where people can sit and drink coffee and eat on the food and snack that they purchased.
When asked why they chose to update the store, Reynolds said, “The supply and demand went up.” She went on to talk about all the space that wasn’t being used and said they basically just flip flopped spaces to utilize the shop side.
“It was old and needed some updating,” Reynolds said about the new side. She explained that it was just steel rods and beams before the renovation took place. The business had previously been owned by Steve and Bev Allberg and was then bought by Greg Cross who’s owned it for the past 25 years.
Reynolds went on to note that Marshall Vojacek at Builders First Choice designed the store layout as well as the materials. It took approximately four and half months to switch from the old store over to the new one.
Sept. 14 was the first day that the new side of the store was open for business. With aisles upon aisles of options, Valley Fuel now has more of a selection than they ever did before. Reynolds noted, “I want to expand more on the grocery line of things.”
Going on to add that without having a grocery store in Savage, she hopes to fill some of the void. “I want to bring in a small selection of produce too,” Reynolds added. Their prices are fairly comparable to the prices in Sidney, Reynolds said. While she can’t order in bulk, she likes the convenience of having groceries there.
Reynolds spent about five years as a manager at Valley Fuel. “When we started talking about the renovations, I said I just wanted an office away from the men’s bathroom,” Reynolds laughed. With the old store her office was straight across the way from the men’s bathroom. She got her wish and her new office is in the back all on her own.
“I love it,” Reynolds said. “I’ve been waiting for this chance for a while. I can’t wait until it’s completely finished,” she added. She went on to note they do have more plans for the building. Next summer there are plans to add a gazebo to the property as well as a swing set and some picnic tables.
Valley Fuel’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We’re always looking for employees too,” Reynolds added.