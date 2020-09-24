Here's a quick guide on what to do when you receive your ballot.
1. Ballots go out in the mail October 9th and should be delivered the next week. Please note that if you are an inactive voter or not registered you will not receive a ballot.
2. If you don’t receive your ballot call the Clerk & Recorder’s office at 406-433-1708. It may be that you aren’t registered or that your address is incorrect. Ballots are not forwardable so they will come back to the Clerk & Recorder’s office.
3. Vote your ballot. Use blue or black ink and completely fill in the oval. You may do this at home or bring the ballot you get in the mail to the courthouse (201 W Main, 3rd floor, there is an elevator) where we will have voting booths set up.
4. Put your voted ballot in the pink secrecy envelope. Seal it.
5. Put your pink secrecy envelope in your white affirmation envelope. Seal it.
6. SIGN the affirmation envelope! If you do not sign your envelope, we will call you to come to our office to sign it.
7. Put it in the mail to return it; no postage necessary. OR bring it to the Clerk & Recorder’s office at 201 West Main, 3rd floor and put it in the locked ballot box.
8. Any questions, call the Clerk & Recorder’s office 406-433-1708.
Helpful Tips
• If you are not sure if you are registered or your address is up to date, please call the Clerk & Recorder’s office to verify: 406-433-1708. You can also check this on the My Voter Page located on the Montana Secretary of State website or the direct link app.mt.gov/voterinfo
• The My Voter Page will also tell you when the ballots are mailed out and to what address, and when they are received back in the office.
• When mailing the ballot back please be aware of mail times.
• Remember ballots must be received in our office by 8 p.m. on election day.
Stephanie Verhasselt is Richland County Clerk & Recorder/Election Administrator