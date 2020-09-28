Wanna Be An Elk Golf Tournament and Benefit was held on Saturday September 26.
There was a great turnout for the golf tournament and the weather mostly cooperated.
There were approximately 200 items donated for the silent and live auction that occurred Saturday evening. Christy Rindahl, and other close family and friends were very appreciative of the community’s support and attendance. Debbi was able to be in attendance.
The annual Wanna Be An Elk event has successfully raised in the hundreds of thousands of dollars for its benefactors over the past several years.
If you would like to make a financial donation there is an account set up at the Richland Federal Credit Union.