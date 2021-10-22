Christmas cookie contest is on and we want to know sho’s got the best Christmas Cookie in the Bakken?
There’s something about a cookie that has Christmas written all over it, whether it’s just a plain, crisp sugar cookie or something fancier, like an egg nog stuffed Mexican wedding cookie.
This year, to celebrate the holidays, the Sidney Herald wants to highlight the best homemade Christmas cookie in the Bakken, so we invite you all to submit your favorite cookie for our new holiday contest.
Winners will be featured in our next Bakken Living magazine and will also get some cool prizes from our sponsors.
Entering the contest is free. Just bring in a plate of your favorite homemade cookies to the Sidney Herald office by close of business Friday, Oct. 29. Sidney Herald staff will take a photo of you with the cookies at the time of entry. There will then be a blind taste test of all the submitted cookies to determine a winner.
Include a card with your plate of cookies with your contact information, the recipe, and a brief story about how the cookie came to be your family’s favorite. Do not attach the card to the plate, however, so that it may be kept separate during the judging process. And, yes, recipes are required and will be printed in Bakken Living, so if your a cookie pro and the recipe is a secret, it can’t win.
Any questions about the contest may be sent to sarah@willistonherald.com. We look forward to your recipes and good luck! May the best cookie win.