The Teal Pumpkin Project is a worldwide movement to create a safer, happier Halloween for all kids.
Putting a teal pumpkin on your doorstep means you have non-food treats available, such as glow sticks or small toys. This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies or other conditions.
There are a few considerations when choosing which non-food items to hand out. First, some non-food items still contain food allergens. For example, some brands of moldable clay may contain wheat. Additionally, try to choose latex-free items, as there are children who have latex allergies.
Can I still hand out candy?
Sure, just do it safely. The point of the Teal Pumpkin Project® is to make trick-or-treating as inclusive as possible. You can keep the experience safe by keeping your food treats and non-food treats in separate bowls.
If I’m handing out candy and non-food treats, how do I determine which treat to give to each trick-or-treater?
You can either ask trick-or-treaters if they have any food allergies, or give every visitor a choice of which treat they’d like: candy or a non-food item.
Do kids really like non-food treats?
They don’t just like them, they love them! Finding a unique treat at your house will be a fun surprise. Glow bracelets, for example, are a great option. They are inexpensive, kids can wear them throughout the night and parents are appreciative because they help make kids more visible after nightfall. Other non-food items, such as pencils and stickers, can be used at home and at school longer after candy has run out or expired.
If you would like a sign to put on your front door or in your yard announcing you have non-food items, please visit us at the Health Department and pick the one you like for free.
Or, you can download and print your own at, foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project, click on free resources and scroll through the items. You can select signs, Pumpkin stencils, coloring sheet, connect the dots, make a mask and many others. Download as many or as few as you like.
If you have any questions, need some additional information or would like to be a member of the Partnership for Promise, please contact Don Smies, 406-433-2207.
Check us out on Facebook, www.facebook.com/RCP4P